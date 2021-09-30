Honda aims to launch rocket carrying satellite for connected cars

Newsfrom Japan

Honda Motor Co. said Thursday it aims to develop and test-launch a small rocket in the 2020s, eventually loading a satellite to be used for its connected cars that offer various services via the internet. The automaker, which has been working on small rockets and plans to enter the space industry in the future, said it envisions reusing its rocket by enabling some of the components to land back on Earth after launching. To achieve this, Honda will make use of the control and guidance technologies it has created through the development of automated driving technologies. "We hope to deliver valu...