Taiwan to take China to WTO over fruit import bans

Taiwan will lodge a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization against China's suspension of imports of the self-ruled island's fruits due to pest concerns, a senior official said on Thursday. Regarding the mainland's ban of the two kinds of apples in an apparent attempt to squeeze Taiwan's economy, deputy agriculture minister Chen Junne-jih told reporters that the island will take the matter to the sanitary and phytosanitary committee of the WTO in October if China refuses to negotiate. Chen said Taiwan has been asking China to provide scientific evidence of the discovery of pests, ad...