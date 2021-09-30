Baseball: Okada homer completes Buffaloes sweep of Marines

Newsfrom Japan

Takahiro Okada's three-run ninth-inning home run lifted the Orix Buffaloes to a 4-3 win and a three-game sweep over the Pacific League-leading Lotte Marines on Thursday. With two outs and two on in the ninth at Zozo Marine Stadium, Okada drove the second pitch he saw from PL saves leader Naoya Masuda (1-5) for his 15th home run of the season and overturned a two-run deficit. "I'm relieved," Okada said afterward. "I hadn't done anything all night until that point, so I tried my best to put that behind me and keep the rally alive. I got it off the end of the bat a bit, so I got a little lucky th...