Japan's COVID-19 state of emergency lifted as infections decline

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's COVID-19 state of emergency was fully lifted on Friday, making it the first time since April that the entire country is not under the measure to curb infections. The state of emergency, which covered Tokyo and 18 other prefectures, and a quasi-state of emergency ended Thursday following a steady decline in new cases of the coronavirus nationwide and the easing of the strain on the country's medical system. Businesses, such as restaurants and theme parks, have prepared for an expected increase in customers as the government plans to ease restrictions in stages to bring back social and e...