China's major holiday begins amid serious electricity shortfall

China's major holiday began Friday, as the world's second-biggest economy has been facing a serious electricity shortfall with the leadership of President Xi Jinping bolstering measures to curb climate change. More than 650 million trips are expected to be made in China during the holiday amid easing concern about the novel coronavirus outbreak, but fears are growing that the brunt of the power shortage will deal a heavy blow to the country's recovering economy. The Global Times, a tabloid of the ruling Communist Party, has reported that several regions in China, including Shenzhen, a special ...