Main events scheduled for Oct. 4-10

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Oct. 4-10: Oct. 4 (Mon) -- Diet to elect new prime minister at extraordinary session. Oct. 5 (Tues) -- No major events. Oct. 6 (Wed) -- Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling on former representative of Akita Foods Co. who is suspected of handing 5 million yen in bribes to former farm minister Takamori Yoshikawa. Oct. 7 (Thurs) -- Bank of Japan to hold branch managers' meeting, release Sakura Report on regional economies for October. Oct. 8 (Fri) -- Finance Ministry to release balance of payments statistics for August. -- Cabinet Office to release "economy ...