Newsfrom Japan

Fumio Kishida, the newly elected leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, plans to appoint Shunichi Suzuki as finance minister, a senior LDP source said Friday. Suzuki, a former environment minister, will replace Taro Aso, who is set to take the post of the LDP vice president in a reshuffle of party executives later Friday, the source said. Kishida, who won the LDP presidential election Wednesday, will be elected the new prime minister in an extraordinary Diet session Monday.