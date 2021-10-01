Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. decline

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, although the market was supported by investors snapping up battered shares after a four-day fall. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 88.86 points, or 0.30 percent, from Thursday to 29,363.80. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 14.03 points, or 0.69 percent, at 2,016.13. Decliners were led by metal product, wholesale trade and land transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 111.46-47 yen compared with 111.23-33 yen i...