Princess Mako's marriage arrangements to be announced this afternoon

The Imperial Household Agency will formally announce Friday afternoon the schedule for Princess Mako's marriage to her boyfriend Kei Komuro after their wedding was postponed for nearly three years following a financial dispute involving his mother. The agency is set to lay out the details of the couple's marriage, such as when the princess, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, and Komuro, both 29, will hold a joint press conference and when they will move together to the United States, according to an agency official. Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito, and Komuro are expected...