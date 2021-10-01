URGENT: Nikkei stock index extends losses, down over 2%

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index extended its losses Friday morning, briefly dropping over 2 percent with the benchmark falling below the 29,000 mark for the first time in a month following overnight declines on Wall Street. As of 11 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 572.81 points, or 1.94 percent, from Thursday to 28,879.85. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 41.92 points, or 2.06 percent, at 1,988.24. Selling in the Tokyo market was led by wholesale trade, real estate and machinery issues.