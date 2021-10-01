Japan's Nikkei index down 2% in morning after Wall St. decline

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were sharply lower Friday morning, with the Nikkei index falling over 2 percent to below the 29,000 mark, following overnight losses on Wall Street amid concerns over the U.S. debt ceiling. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 590.83 points, or 2.01 percent, from Thursday to 28,861.83, slipping below the 29,000 line for the first time in a month. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 41.15 points, or 2.03 percent, at 1,989.01. Every industry category lost ground, except for mining issues. Major decliners were led by wholesale t...