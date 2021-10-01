N. Korea says it test-fired anti-aircraft missile on Thursday

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile Thursday to confirm the practicality of operation of the launcher and other components of the system, the official Korean Central News Agency said Friday. The missile test, the fourth by Pyongyang in September, was of "very practical significance in studying and developing various prospective anti-aircraft missile systems," the Academy of Defense Science said, according to the KCNA's report. The location of the launch and the missile's flight distance were not mentioned in the report. The news followed North Korean leader Kim Jong ...