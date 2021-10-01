Baseball: Ohtani hits triple, double, no homer in 8 games

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani had an RBI triple and a double as he went 2-for-5 Thursday in the Los Angeles Angels' 7-6 defeat against the Texas Rangers, getting multiple hits for the second straight game. However for the eighth straight outing, the two-way star was unable to add to his 45 home runs for the season. Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals leads the majors with 48 homers, followed by Vladimir Guerrero of the Toronto Blue Jays with 46. Batting second as the designated hitter, Ohtani lined a triple to right off Glenn Otto to drive in the game's opening run, his 99th RBI of the season, in the Ang...