Japan's Santen to help Singapore foster eye-care professionals

Japan's Santen Pharmaceutical Co. has forged a strategic partnership with Singapore National Eye Centre to jointly develop an enhanced educational program aimed at addressing the shortage of trained ophthalmic professionals and supporting the growth of eye-care services in the city-state and the rest of Asia. Under the partnership announced Thursday, Santen and the center will deploy a combined online and offline platform they are to develop for the education of ophthalmic technicians, starting in Singapore. With skilled eye-care professionals in short supply worldwide, the partners will seek ...