Baseball: "Handkerchief Prince" Saito to retire after 11 yrs in NPB

Former high-school baseball star pitcher Yuki Saito will retire at the end of the season after 11 years in Nippon Professional Baseball, the Nippon Ham Fighters said Friday. The 33-year-old was nicknamed the "Handkerchief Prince" after he used a blue handkerchief to wipe sweat away while steering his team to the high school national championship in the summer of 2006. Injuries plagued Saito's pro career, however, and he has not thrown in an NPB game since last season due to a right elbow injury. The right-hander pitched in 88 games in total, going 15-26 with a 4.34 ERA with the Fighters. "I co...