Major Japanese firms welcome prospective new recruits online

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese companies formally offered jobs Friday to students set to graduate from universities and other schools in the country next spring, welcoming them in online ceremonies amid the coronavirus pandemic. Many firms have selected prospective new recruits online to prevent the spread of COVID-19, with some companies only holding final interviews in person. Some students even said they are not used to face-to-face job interviews. In the morning, brewer Kirin Holdings Co. held an online ceremony for about 60 students who had received job offers from the company. Ayami Kondo, 25, a graduat...