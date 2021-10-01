Soccer: Former Japan international Shiotani rejoins Sanfrecce

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan defender Tsukasa Shiotani has rejoined Sanfrecce Hiroshima after leaving Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates in June, the J-League first-division club said Friday. The 32-year-old helped Sanfrecce win three J1 titles before joining Al Ain in 2017, claiming a runner-up finish at the 2018 Club World Cup where they were beaten 4-1 in the final by Real Madrid. Shiotani was in the Japan squad for the 2015 and 2019 Asian Cups. He also played for Japan at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics as an overage player.