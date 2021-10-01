Japan's Nikkei tumbles to 1-month low on U.S. debt limit woes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks plummeted Friday, with the Nikkei index declining over 2 percent to its lowest level in a month and falling for the fifth straight day, following overnight losses on Wall Street amid concern over the U.S. debt ceiling. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 681.59 points, or 2.31 percent, from Thursday at 28,771.07, its lowest close since Sept. 3. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 43.85 points, or 2.16 percent, lower at 1,986.31. Every industry category lost ground, except for mining issues. Major decliners were led by ...