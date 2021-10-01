M'bishi Electric chairman quits, closed culture behind test cheating

Newsfrom Japan

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Chairman Masaki Sakuyama resigned Friday after a panel of outside experts said an "inward-looking and closed" corporate culture was to blame for decades of cheating by the company in inspections for train-use equipment. The panel also said Mitsubishi Electric employees involved in the scandal lacked awareness of the need to ensure quality through proper procedures, urging the major electronics maker to improve its culture. Sakuyama also stepped down as a vice chairman of the Japan Business Federation, known as Keidanren. Mitsubishi said earlier that employees at its p...