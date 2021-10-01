Soccer: Ikeda named new manager of Nadeshiko Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Futoshi Ikeda will become the new manager of the Japan women's national team, the Japan Football Association said Friday. Ikeda, who turns 51 on Monday, led Nadeshiko Japan to an Under-20 World Cup title in 2018. He began coaching underage teams in 2017 and was most recently in charge of the U-19 side. The former Urawa Reds defender will fill the role vacated by Asako Takakura, who was in charge since 2016 but left after Japan went out in the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics. Japan have the Asian Cup scheduled in India in January and February that doubles as the qualifiers for the 2023 Worl...