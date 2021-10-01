Soccer: F Marinos maintain pace with 1st win in 3 games

Newsfrom Japan

Daizen Maeda scored a second-half winner as Yokohama F Marinos won 1-0 away to Shonan Bellmare on Friday, the first victory in three games for the J-League first-division's second-place club. Maeda, whose blazing speed set up a good scoring opportunity in the 54th minute that went wanting, provided the finish 12 minutes later when he poked in a loose ball during a goalmouth scramble at Lemon Gas Stadium Hiratsuka. The victory left Marinos on 69 points, nine shy of league leaders Frontale. Bellmare's second straight loss left them 16th and just one point out of the drop zone ahead of the remain...