Baseball: Rookie Miyagi finds his form, pitches Orix into 1st place

Newsfrom Japan

After scuffling through much of the second half of the season, rookie lefty Hiroya Miyagi allowed a run over seven innings to earn the win as the Orix Buffaloes beat the SoftBank Hawks 2-1 and regained first place in the Pacific League on Friday. The Buffaloes, chasing their first league championship since 1996, moved into first for the first time since Sept. 7, a half-game ahead of the Lotte Marines, whose game against the third-place Rakuten Eagles was rained out. After an incredible first half this year, Miyagi (12-3) had struggled to strike batters out in the second half. However, he came ...