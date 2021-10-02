Basketball: Raptors' Watanabe aiming to make bigger impact

Newsfrom Japan

Yuta Watanabe plans to up his offensive output this NBA season as he seeks to nail down a regular spot on the Toronto Raptors' bench, the Japanese forward said Friday. The Raptors rewarded Watanabe's solid play by upgrading him from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract in April, but the 26-year-old said he needed to make a bigger impact as both a scorer and facilitator in his fourth NBA season. "I can definitely be more aggressive this year, so I will either try to score, or draw the defense and pass," Watanabe said during a media conference at the Raptors' training camp in Toronto. "I fe...