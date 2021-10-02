Baseball: Marte, Takahashi keep Tigers in thick of pennant race

Newsfrom Japan

Jefry Marte hit his second three-run home run in two days, and Haruto Takahashi threw his second straight shutout as the second-place Hanshin Tigers earned a 3-0 Central League win over the Chunichi Dragons on Saturday. The Tigers, seeking their first CL pennant in 16 years, trail the Yakult Swallows by a game. Takahashi (3-1) has not allowed a run since he surrendered six to the Swallows in his belated season debut on Sept. 9. Against the Dragons, he struck out six without issuing a walk while allowing five singles and needed just 97 pitches to get the job done. Marte delivered the crushing b...