Soccer: Iniesta at double as Kobe hammer Urawa to boost ACL hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Andres Iniesta hit a double while summer signings Yuya Osako, Yoshinori Muto and Bojan Krkic all put their names on the scoresheet as Vissel Kobe cruised to a 5-1 home win over Urawa Reds on Saturday in the J-League first division. The two sides started the day level on 54 points, and the home side moved ahead in their chase for the top-three spot that secures automatic qualification for next year's Asian Champions League. Kobe are up to third, level on points with fourth-placed Nagoya Grampus, who play Sunday to leave Vissel with a game in hand. After joining Kobe from Werder Breman over the ...