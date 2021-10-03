Baseball: Darvish laments up-and-down 1st season with Padres

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese right-hander Yu Darvish said Saturday his first season with the San Diego Padres was one of missed opportunities. After an outstanding first half of the season in which he made his second career Opening Day start and earned his fifth career All-Star selection in the majors, things went downhill. A combination of injuries and poor performances left him wondering what could have been after the Padres were knocked out of playoff contention. The team has a 79-win, 82-loss record with one regular season game left to play on Sunday. "I started off the season well but it ended in disappointm...