Soccer: Mitoma sets up goal in away win for Saint-Gilloise

Newsfrom Japan

Winger Kaoru Mitoma, one of Japan's most exiting young players, came off the bench and immediately set up a goal as Royale Union Saint-Gilloise claimed a 3-0 away win at Cercle Brugge on Saturday to sit atop the Belgian top-flight. The 24-year-old, who was named one of the J-League's top players last year, is on loan from Brighton. He came on in the 83rd minute and provided an assist just a minute later, drawing defenders away with a trademark dribble down the left before laying the ball off to Loic Andre Terry Lapoussin for their third goal. Forward Taichi Hara scored his first goal for Belgi...