Soccer: Mitoma sets up goal in away win for Saint-Gilloise

Sports

Winger Kaoru Mitoma, one of Japan's most exiting young players, came off the bench and immediately set up a goal as Royale Union Saint-Gilloise claimed a 3-0 away win at Cercle Brugge on Saturday to sit atop the Belgian top-flight. The 24-year-old, who was named one of the J-League's top players last year, is on loan from Brighton. He came on in the 83rd minute and provided an assist just a minute later, drawing defenders away with a trademark dribble down the left before laying the ball off to Loic Andre Terry Lapoussin for their third goal. Forward Taichi Hara scored his first goal for Belgi...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer