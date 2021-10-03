Baseball: Takeyasu outpitches Senga as Buffaloes sweep Hawks

Newsfrom Japan

Unheralded journeyman Daichi Takeyasu outdueled SoftBank ace Kodai Senga over six innings to lead the Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes to a 3-0 victory against the fourth-place Hawks on Sunday to complete a three-game series sweep. The Buffaloes' seventh straight winning decision kept them 1-1/2 wins ahead of the second-place Lotte Marines as they pursue their franchise's first pennant since 1996. Takeyasu (3-0) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four, although he needed a special play from his defense to keep the Hawks from tying it 1-1 in the fourth inning at Kyocera Dome. ...