Soccer: Asano nets for Sanfrecce, ends Grampus' 8-game unbeaten run

Newsfrom Japan

Forward Yuya Asano struck a fine 35th-minute winner as Sanfrecce Hiroshima ended Nagoya Grampus' eight-game unbeaten run with a 1-0 home win on Sunday in the J-League first division. Center-back Hayato Araki won the ball back twice inside the center circle before passing to Asano, who was running out of angle as he dribbled to his left but squeezed a low effort into the far corner beyond diving keeper Mitch Langerak and off the post at Edion Stadium. Nagoya midfielder Ryoya Morishita had the game's first chance as he capitalized on a defensive mix-up in the 15th minute, but missed his close-ra...