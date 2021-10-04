1,000 Japan firms, people named in "Pandora Papers" on tax havens

More than 1,000 Japanese companies and individuals including SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son are listed in leaked documents on tax havens dubbed the "Pandora Papers," at a time when managing wealth through offshore tax shelters has drawn criticism worldwide. The names found in materials obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists also include Takeo Hirata, a former head of the Cabinet Secretariat section that was in charge of promoting the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The documents, dubbed the Pandora Papers by the Washington-based ICIJ, are lea...