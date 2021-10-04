Tokyo stocks open higher as COVID drug boosts economic recovery hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday on hopes for a boost to the U.S. economic recovery after American pharmaceutical firm Merck & Co. said its potential coronavirus treatment drug reduced the risk of hospitalization or death in a clinical trial. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average climbed 63.03 points, or 0.22 percent, from Friday to 28,834.10. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 7.01 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,993.32. Gainers were led by mining, air transportation and land transportation issues. At 9 a.m., ...