Baseball: Ohtani hits homer No. 46 in Angels' season finale

Shohei Ohtani finished his fourth season in the majors with a leadoff homer -- his 46th homer of the season -- as the Los Angeles Angels spoiled the Seattle Mariners' playoff hopes with a 7-3 victory in their season finale on Sunday. Ohtani's homer came on an 86.4 miles (139 kilometers) per hour cutter, the third pitch of his at-bat against Seattle left-hander Tyler Anderson (7-11). He went 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks in the last game of the regular season at T-Mobile Park. Ohtani finished with 100 RBIs and one home run shy of matching Troy Glaus' franchise record of 47 in 2000.