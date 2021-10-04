Trading in China Evergrande shares halted in Hong Kong: media

Newsfrom Japan

Trading in China Evergrande Group shares has been halted in Hong Kong, Chinese media reported Monday, a move believed to be linked to the finances of the debt-laden major property developer. Trading in the shares of Evergrande Property Services Group, which is under China Evergrande Group's wing, has also been halted at the Hong Kong stock exchange, according to the reports. The operator of the stock market issued notices in the morning saying trading in the two companies would be halted at 9 a.m. There remain concerns about a possible default by Evergrande, whose liabilities have swelled to a...