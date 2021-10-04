Tokyo stocks fall in morning on fresh worries over Evergrande

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Monday morning on fresh worries over debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group after media reports indicating the Hong Kong stock market halted trading in its shares. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average sagged 273.50 points, or 0.95 percent, from Friday to 28,497.57. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 12.12 points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,974.19. Decliners were led by marine transportation, electric appliance and glass and ceramics product issues.