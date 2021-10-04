Honda becomes 1st Japan automaker to sell cars online domestically

Newsfrom Japan

Honda Motor Co. on Monday began selling new cars online, becoming the first major Japanese automobile manufacturer to allow customers in the domestic market to complete the whole process online from consultations to contracts. The service is only being offered to Tokyo residents initially and will be expanded nationwide in the future. Honda hopes to cultivate demand from customers who want to avoid face-to-face service amid the coronavirus pandemic, and from younger people. Online car sales have already been introduced overseas by such automakers as electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc., Toyota Mo...