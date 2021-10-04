Hitachi ties up with Bao Viet Insurance on business innovation

Newsfrom Japan

Hitachi Ltd. has agreed with Bao Viet Insurance of Vietnam to collaborate to drive innovation in the insurance business using artificial intelligence and medical big data. The Japanese conglomerate said it started supplying Friday big data-analyzing technologies for an app provided by the state-run nonlife insurer as the first step of the partnership deal signed through local subsidiary Hitachi Asia (Vietnam) Co. The new service via the Bao Viet Direct app is aimed at helping policyholders to measure the risk of developing diabetes and other lifestyle-related diseases and receive health guidan...