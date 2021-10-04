Tokyo stocks plunge as new Kishida gov't disappoints market

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks plunged Monday, extending their losing streak to six days, as the market was disappointed by new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida apparently prioritizing factional interests over injecting fresh faces into his Cabinet. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 326.18 points, or 1.13 percent, from Friday at 28,444.89, its lowest finish since Aug. 31. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 12.39 points, or 0.62 percent, lower at 1,973.92. Decliners were led by marine transportation, electric appliance and glass and ceramics product i...