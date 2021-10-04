PROFILE: New Finance Minister Suzuki brother-in-law of predecessor Aso

Newsfrom Japan

New Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki is a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's second-largest faction led by his predecessor Taro Aso, who is also his brother-in-law. The 68-year-old, son of late former Prime Minister Zenko Suzuki, had served as environment minister and twice as minister in charge of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, before chairing the LDP's decision-making General Council for a year until September 2020. After working as a secretary for his father, Suzuki won his first House of Representatives seat in 1990, and is now in his ninth term in the lower house. H...