Tennis: Osaka out of WTA top 10 for 1st time in 3 yrs

Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka has fallen outside the top 10 in the WTA women's singles rankings for the first time in three years. In the latest rankings released Monday, Osaka dropped from seventh to 12th, while the top three -- Ashleigh Barty, Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Pliskova -- remained unchanged. The last time Osaka ranked outside the top 10 was in August 2018, when she was 19th. The 23-year-old, who is of Haitian and Japanese descent, said she wanted to take a break from competitive tennis "for a while" following her U.S. Open third-round loss last month to unseeded Canadian teenage...