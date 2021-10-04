Baseball: Red Sox pitcher Sawamura only Japanese in MLB playoffs

Newsfrom Japan

Relief pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura will be the sole Japanese player on a 2021 MLB playoff team after helping the Boston Red Sox clinch the top American League wild card slot on Sunday. The 33-year-old right-hander pitched 1-2/3 scoreless innings as the Red Sox rallied to defeat the Washington Nationals 7-5 and secure a postseason berth on the final day of the regular season. One of 10 playoff-bound teams, the Red Sox will host the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Tuesday in the AL Wild Card Game, with the winner advancing to the best-of-five divisional series against the Tampa Bay Rays, beginn...