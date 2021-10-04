U.S. views China falling short of trade deal promises, to start talks

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. administration of President Joe Biden believes China is falling short of its commitments in a trade deal signed between the two countries last year and plans to start talks on the issue soon, according to officials. The Biden administration will also use "all available tools" in addressing China's economic practices that would harm American workers and businesses, they said, without ruling out imposing new tariffs. The remarks came ahead of the looming deadline for China to increase its purchases of U.S. goods and services by at least $200 billion for the two-year period through the e...