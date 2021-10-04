Kobayashi named to new post of economic security minister

Newsfrom Japan

Takayuki Kobayashi, who has been named to the newly created post of economic security minister, served as a former parliamentary vice minister of defense and helped Akira Amari, the new secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, draw up economic security policies, including to protect advanced technology. Before winning his first seat as a House of Representatives member in 2012, the 46-year-old worked at the Finance Ministry and served as a secretary at the Japanese Embassy in the United States. He attended the University of Tokyo and earned a master's degree in public policy f...