FOCUS: New PM Kishida sets middle class income boost as key economic policy

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to stick to the "Abenomics" economic policy line in principle but with an additional focus on boosting middle class incomes to put the pandemic-stricken domestic economy back on a steady growth path. After Kishida's election as prime minister by parliament on Monday, economists expect him to push ahead with the three elements of ultraloose monetary policy, fiscal stimulus and structural reforms launched under the government of Shinzo Abe in late 2012. Akira Amari, an adviser to Kishida's campaign for the presidential election of the ruling L...