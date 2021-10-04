FOCUS: Japan's Kishida to promote TPP, economic security with China in sight

Newsfrom Japan

While new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to narrow the income gap by revising economic policies pursued by previous administrations, he is likely to uphold their diplomatic stance, building stronger ties with the United States and other countries sharing universal values in the face of China's rise. Given that he heads a long-running Liberal Democratic Party faction that has put an emphasis on developing ties with China, Kishida is seen as a moderate who seeks to balance relations with Japan's biggest trading partner. But at a time when U.S. President Joe Biden has adopted a...