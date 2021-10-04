Bali to reopen for int'l tourists, including from Japan, from Oct. 14

Newsfrom Japan

The Indonesian government announced Monday that it will open the resort island of Bali for international tourists from certain countries, including from Japan, from Oct. 14. "It will be a trial project to reopen Bali for international tourists," Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno told a weekly media briefing, adding that the international flights will be direct ones from the countries of origin. According to Uno, preparations including requirements for the international travelers are under way, with details expected to be finalized in the coming days. Earlier, in a separate pre...