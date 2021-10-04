Businesses urge Kishida to ensure economic recovery from pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Business leaders in Japan welcomed the launch of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet on Monday, asking the government to ensure that the economy is on a recovery track while taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "It is the top priority to overcome the pandemic and revitalize socioeconomic activities while living with the coronavirus," Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, better known as Keidanren, told a press conference. Tokura hailed a slew of "fresh" faces as 13 of the new Cabinet's 20 members took up ministerial posts for the first time. Ken Kobaya...