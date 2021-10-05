FEATURE: S. Korea, Japan students share summer house, deepen understanding

Newsfrom Japan

Amid a fraught relationship between South Korea and Japan, seven students from the two countries spent the summer together -- cooking, relaxing in front of the TV, and yes, trying to hash out their countries' political differences while deepening their understanding of each other. The undertaking, involving four Japanese studying in South Korea and three South Koreans who can speak Japanese, took place over two months at an apartment in Seoul as part of a program called "Korea-Japan Exchange Share House." What they shared was a desire for the neighboring countries to improve ties. "It was an u...