Japanese textile maker Shikibo to set up subsidiary in Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese textile maker Shikibo Ltd. will establish a wholly owned subsidiary in Taiwan in January next year to promote development, production and sales of long fiber materials and other products, particularly for Southeast Asia. Shikibo said the subsidiary, the first on the island for the Osaka-based company, will be launched on Jan. 1 with NT$7.5 million (about $268,500) in capital in Taipei's Neihu district. Shikibo hopes to capitalize on Taiwan's competitive advantage in developing and manufacturing high-quality long fiber materials as well as the local industrial environment, where a larg...