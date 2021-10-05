Japan to consider when to restart "Go To Travel" tourism campaign

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's new tourism minister said Tuesday he will consider when to resume the government's "Go To Travel" subsidy program for the promotion of domestic tourism that has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, following the full lifting of the COVID-19 state of emergency last week. "We will consider the situation regarding novel coronavirus infections and consider when to resume the program," said Tetsuo Saito. "It is a program crucial for the recovery of tourist sites and local economies." A day after assuming his ministerial post, Saito said he has been instructed by new Prime Minister Fumio Ki...