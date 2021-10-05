Chinese, U.S. high officials to meet in Switzerland this week: report

Newsfrom Japan

China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi will hold talks with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Switzerland as early as Wednesday, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday. The Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper quoted a person familiar with the arrangements as saying, "It can be seen as a meeting in which the two sides attempt to rebuild communication channels and implement the consensus reached between the two leaders." In early September, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed during their phone conversation to engage in areas where they both ...